Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Upgraded to probable
Gobert (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Gobert has missed two straight games due to a sprained left ankle. He will see how he feels during warmups before a final determination is made.
