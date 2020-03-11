Play

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Upgraded to questionable

Gobert (illness) is considered questionable to play in Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Due to a misunderstanding, Gobert was initially listed as out for Wednesday's contest. Instead, he'll enter warmups as a questionable listing and could play. Look for further information regarding the star center's availability to come out prior to tipoff.

