Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Vintage defensive performance

Gobert had 23 points (9-11 FG, 5-7 FT), 17 rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 36 minutes during Friday's 107-106 loss at Memphis.

One of the best defensive players in The Association, Gobert registered a season-high mark in blocks but also posted his second-best scoring and rebounding performances. He will aim to extend his impressive run of play Monday against Minnesota.