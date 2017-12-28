Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Will be reevaluated Saturday

Gobert (knee) is set to be reevaluated on Saturday, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.

It was reported on Dec. 16 that Gobert was expected miss a month with a sprained PCL and bone bruise in his left knee, so Saturday will only be two weeks since that original timetable was reported. For that reason, it seems unlikely that a return is imminent, though Saturday's reevaluation should shed further light on how he's progressing. Gobert will remain out for at least the next two games and further word on a timetable should come Saturday. In the meantime, Derrick Favors should continue to start at center in his place, with Jonas Jerebko, Ekpe Udoh and Thabo Sefolosha seeing expanded roles as well.