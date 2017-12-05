Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Will get start at center
Gobert will start Monday's game against the Wizards, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
After missing 11 games with a bone bruise, Gobert will immediately reclaim his spot in the starting five, meaning Derrick Favors will shift back down to power forward. Gobert is expected to face some sort of minutes restriction, however, making him a fairly risky play in daily contests.
