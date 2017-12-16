Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Will not return Friday
Gobert will not return to Friday's game against the Celtics after suffering a left knee injury, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
The injury occurred early in the first quarter after teammate Derrick Favors rolled on Gobert's leg. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, as the Jazz will likely need to run more tests on the big mans' knee. His status for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers does not look good at the moment, but expect an update once the team provides more information on the situation.
