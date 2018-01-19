Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Will play Friday
Gobert (knee) will be available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The Jazz listed Gobert as probable on Thursday, and he's now been cleared to play after one final evaluation at shootaround. The big man has missed the last 15 games with a sprained left knee, last playing on December 15 against the Celtics. The 25-year-old will likely face a minutes restriction in the short term, but the Jazz have confirmed that he'll be in the starting lineup.
