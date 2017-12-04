Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Will play with restrictions Monday

Gobert (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

After taking part in a light practice Sunday without any lingering issues, Gobert will make his return to the lineup from the bone bruise in his right knee, which is much earlier than expected. Considering the lengthy absence, however, the Jazz are going to be as cautious as possible with their big man and according to Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune, Gobert will be on a minutes restriction. An exact limit hasn't been provided, though fantasy owners may want to wait to activate him until Gobert is back on a full workload. With Gobert back, the likes of Derrick Favors, Jonas Jerebko and Thabo Sefolosha all take a hit to their fantasy value.