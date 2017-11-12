Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Won't play Saturday
Gobert (knee) won't play during Saturday's game against the Nets, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters fell into Gobert's knee during Friday's contest. The severity of the injury has not been disclosed, though it's apparently giving him enough discomfort to force him to sit out Saturday's game. In his stead, Ekpe Udoh and Derrick Favors will likely see increased usage.
