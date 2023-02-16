Westbrook, upon receiving permission from the Jazz, has begun speaking with Clippers franchise officials about signing with the team following a potential buyout from Utah, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Neither the Jazz nor Westbrook seem to have interest in the veteran suiting up for Utah, so the point guard will be allowed to speak to other teams regarding a potential fit. The Clippers and Westbrook will presumably discuss his potential role, whether that involves starting or coming off the bench, but either opportunity would give the point guard a shot at playing for a title. Westbrook has shown the potential to be productive in somewhat limited action -- 15.9 points, 7.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.7 minutes per game this season -- but it's mostly a help for fantasy managers in points leagues. The veteran's shooting percentages are awful, with splits of 42/30/66, so it's hard to roster him in many category formats. It's unlikely that a move to the Clippers would meaningfully improve Westbrook's production. If anything, it probably represents a downgrade, given how highly the organization views Terance Mann and the wealth of other scoring and playmaking options compared to the Lakers.