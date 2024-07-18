The Clippers are sending Westbrook, a second-round pick and cash to the Jazz in exchange for Kris Dunn in a sign-and-trade Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Westbrook is expected to agree to a contract buyout with Utah, where he will ultimately land with Denver after clearing waivers.

The 35-year-old guard saw a reduced role in 2023-24, starting in just 11 of his 68 appearances and averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 22.2 minutes. With Westbrook seemingly content with a bench role and not demanding a high salary, he could be an ideal backup point guard for a contending team such as the Nuggets.