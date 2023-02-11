Westbrook isn't with the Jazz for Saturday's game in New York, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Westbrook will skip his second straight game since the Jazz acquired him from the Lakers on Wednesday, and it's highly likely Utah will buy him out in the near future. It's best to consider him doubtful to take the floor while he remains in the current organization, but more information should surface if anything changes.
