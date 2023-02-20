Westbrook has finalized a contract buyout with the Jazz and plans to sign with the Clippers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Clippers had been considered among the favorites to land Westbrook, and the two sides were negotiating for the past several days. It's unclear what role Westbrook will have with the Clippers, but it may make sense for him to come off the bench since they already have two ball-dominant players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. In terms of fantasy implications, Westbrook's arrival could dampen the appeal of guys like Norman Powell and Terance Mann. The veteran guard is yet another addition for a team that also brought in Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee at the trade deadline.