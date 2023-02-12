Westbrook, who remains out for Saturday's game against the Knicks, met with Jazz management after being acquired from the Lakers on Thursday and is expected to take time prior to the All-Star break before deciding whether to pursue a buyout with Utah or to remain with the team for the rest of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Though the Jazz sit at 28-29 and would hold a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament if the season ended Saturday, they were sellers at the trade deadline, moving three rotation players (Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley) and taking back no others, with the possible exception of Westbrook. According to Wojnarowski, the Jazz intend to prioritize the development of younger players and have given no assurances to Westbrook regarding what his role or minutes count may look like if he chooses to stick around, though Utah is currently lacking an obvious backup option at point guard behind Collin Sexton, who has stepped into the starting five in place of Conley. The backup job could thus be Westbrook's for the taking, but only if the 34-year-old is willing to forgo a buyout. While the Bulls, Clippers and Heat have been rumored as possible suitors if the Jazz do buy him out, Westbrook may have to give up a considerable portion of the money remaining on his $47.06 million salary for 2022-23 if he wants to become a free agent. Expect a resolution on Westbrook's future to come within the next week or two.