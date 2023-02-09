Westbrook (trade) won't make his Jazz debut Friday versus the Raptors, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Westbrook was dished to the Jazz Wednesday as part of a three-team deal that sent numerous players to new locations among the Jazz, Lakers and Timberwolves. The veteran guard won't be in uniform Friday, and there is a significant chance he's bought out before ever donning a Utah uniform. At the very least, he won't take the floor in Toronto on Friday and seems unlikely to play Saturday in New York, either.