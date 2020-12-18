Harrison (hand) is available for Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Harrison will get the chance at playing in his first preseason game for Utah after suffering a hand fracture during the offseason. Coach Quin Snyder had the following to say about Harrison's availability: "The game will dictate if we use Shaq tonight. Shaq's still trying to figure out what's going on with us."