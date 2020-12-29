Harrison (ankle) will be available for Monday's matchup with the Thunder.
While Harrison has been cleared to play, he is unlikely to crack the rotation unless the game gets out of hand. He has played just one three-minute stint so far this season.
More News
-
Jazz's Shaquille Harrison: Probable for Monday's game•
-
Jazz's Shaquille Harrison: Available Thursday•
-
Jazz's Shaquille Harrison: Recovering from hand fracture•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Will become UFA•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Brings defense in starting role•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Stays hot•