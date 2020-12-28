The Jazz list Harrison as probable for Monday's game against the Thunder with a right ankle sprain.
Harrison's injury likely won't prevent him from playing Monday, but don't expect him to crack head coach Quin Snyder's rotation unless the game turns into a blowout. The fourth-year wing has made one three-minute cameo through the Jazz's first two contests.
