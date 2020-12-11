Harrison is recovering from a fracture in his hand, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.
Harrison was recently signed by the Jazz but he won't be immediately available for his new squad after fracturing his hand in Los Angeles during a pickup game. The 27-year-old guard has already had the cast removed, but he is not fully practicing with the team quite yet. Harrison could miss the preseason as he works his way back to 100 percent.
More News
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Will become UFA•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Brings defense in starting role•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Stays hot•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Season-high 17 points•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Starting Saturday•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Reaches double digits in loss•