Fontecchio is starting Saturday's game against the Heat, radio voice of the Jazz, David Locke, reports.

Fontecchio has come off the bench in his team's last three contests, but he'll get another opportunity with the first unit Saturday evening. He drew 14 straight starts during a stretch between Nov. 25 to Dec. 21, averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.4 minutes (14 games).