Fontecchio (toe) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Fontecchio has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up after taking a seat during Monday's loss to Phoenix. With Lauri Markkanen (hand) and Rudy Gay (back) out, Fontecchio figures to draw another start at small forward. Over his previous four starts, the undrafted rookie from Italy has averaged 12.3 points in 29.0 minutes.