Fontecchio provided 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Lakers.

Fontecchio was in a good rhythm between the second and third quarters, going 6-of-11 from the field over that stretch for 16 points, adding three rebounds and an assist. The rookie forward was unable to finish strong, however, knocking down just one of four field-goal attempts in the final period while missing all three of his attempts from downtown as the Jazz fell to the Lakers in their regular season finale. Fontecchio played 31 minutes off the bench and finished third on the team in scoring with 20 points to go along with nine rebounds, which trailed only Kris Dunn for the team lead.