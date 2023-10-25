Fontecchio won't start Wednesday's game against the Kings, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Fontecchio drew the starting nod during Utah's preseason finale; however, he'll return to the bench as expected for the regular-season opener. Last season, Fontecchio played 14.7 minutes per game across 52 games. However, the additions of John Collins, Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh could mean fewer opportunities for Fontecchio in 2023-24.