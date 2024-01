Fontecchio racked up 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 118-103 loss to the Knicks.

Fontecchio was sharp from beyond the arc, and while he didn't do much else in other categories, at least he scored in double digits for the fifth time across Utah's last seven games. Firmly entrenched as a starter, Fontecchio is averaging 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from deep since being promoted to a starting role.