Fontecchio will start Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

The Jazz are missing Jordan Clarkson (illness) and Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) Saturday, so Fontecchio will make his first start of the campaign. He has shot the ball well so far this season, hitting 49.1 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.