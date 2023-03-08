Fontecchio is starting against the Mavericks on Tuesday according to Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein.
The Jazz will go smaller Tuesday evening with Walker Kessler out with an illness. Fontecchio is known for his perimeter shooting and has made five three-pointers over his last two games.
