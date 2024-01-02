Fontecchio racked up 24 points (10-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 127-90 victory over Dallas.

Fontecchio started in his second straight game for the Jazz, and he matched his season-best mark of 24 points while finishing two points shy of his career high (26). The Jazz have used a lot of different starting lineups this season, but Fontecchio is making a strong case to keep his spot. In 16 total starts this season, Fontecchio holds averages of 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 three-pointers.