Fontecchio ended with 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 144-116 loss to the Bucks.

Lauri Markkanen missed Friday's game with a hand contusion, and it was Fontecchio who stepped up the most for Utah. However, the score was pretty lopsided early on and not a single player for the Jazz played more than 26 minutes. With Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson (finger) banged up, Fontecchio could make some noise in the final couple weeks of the season.