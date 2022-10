Fontecchio tallied zero points (0-2 FG) and one rebound in six minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win over the Rockets.

Fontecchio was coming off the best game of his career so far against Houston on Monday when he posted 13 points and three rebounds while making three three-pointers in 16 minutes. However, it appears that the undrafted rookie will have an inconsistent role with the team as the Jazz have gotten off to a surprising 4-1 start.