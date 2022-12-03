Fontecchio produced nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 21 minutes during Friday's 139-119 win over Indiana.

Fontecchio saw a career-high 21 minutes in the blowout win and made good use of the opportunity, drilling three of four attempts from deep to finish with nine points. Though he didn't add much else in terms of counting stats, the rookie continued to show that he can contribute as a shooter at the NBA level. He's made 42.4 percent of his three-point attempts on the season and has knocked down three triples on three different occasions.