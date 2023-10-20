Fontecchio is in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason matchup against the Kings, David Locke of the Jazz's official website reports.

Fontecchio has had some struggles in the preseason despite having a solid year as a rookie, and he will get the chance to play extended minutes here since the Jazz decided to rest Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Kelly Olynyk ahead of this one. Fontecchio averages just 4.3 points while shooting 33 percent from deep in four preseason contests.