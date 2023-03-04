Fontecchio accumulated 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 130-103 loss to the Thunder.

Fontecchio has not been a regular contributor for the Jazz, and he has scored in double digits off the bench just three times all season long. He doesn't produce enough to be a valuable fantasy contributor, regardless of the format, and there's a chance this outing was nothing more than an outlier given he took advantage of the minutes he received in a blowout loss.