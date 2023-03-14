Fontecchio posted 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 119-115 loss to the Heat.

The 27-year-old rookie put together the best game of his brief NBA career, topping the 18 points he scored against the Warriors back on Dec. 7. Fontecchio has claimed a regular spot in the Utah rotation, playing at least 20 minutes in six of the last 11 games and averaging 8.7 points, 2.2 boards, 1.5 threes and 1.4 assists over that stretch. If his workload continues to climb over the final weeks of the season, he'll put himself on the fantasy radar in a lot of formats.