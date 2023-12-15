Fontecchio contributed 24 points (7-8 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 122-114 win over Portland.

It was a season-best scoring effort for the second-year forward, who was making his 10th straight start as the Jazz continue to deal with the absences of Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and John Collins (illness). Fontecchio is averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 boards, 2.6 threes, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks plus steals during his time in the starting five, numbers that should keep him on the fantasy radar until Utah gets healthier.