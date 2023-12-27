Fontecchio is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Pelicans due to an illness, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.
Fontecchio is in danger of missing his first game since Oct. 30 due to an illness Thursday. If the 27-year-old forward is ruled out, Taylor Hendricks, Ochai Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk are candidates to receive increased minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Moves to second unit•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Hits for season-high 24 points•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Reaches season-high mark in scoring•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Scores seven in defeat•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Solid in second start•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Enters starting lineup•