Fontecchio accumulated 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 win over the Warriors.

Fontecchio got the ball after a Nickeil Alexander-Walker steal in the final seconds and stuffed it to give the Jazz the lead for good. Both teams were short-handed, and Fontecchio received extra run in light of Lauri Markkanen's (illness) absence. The Italian rookie's 20 minutes and 18 points were easily season highs. Despite the promising game, Fontecchio is buried in the depth chart and will have limited opportunities when the Jazz are fully healthy.