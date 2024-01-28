Fontecchio finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 134-122 victory over the Hornets.

Fontecchio ended with single digits for the first time in the past five games, adding very little in terms of supporting stats. Despite averaging just 10.3 points per game over the past two weeks, Fontecchio has managed to flirt with top-100 value. He is by no means a must-roster player but is doing enough to be considered, especially if points are not a priority.