Fontecchio logged eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one rebound over 15 minutes during Friday's 131-128 loss to Phoenix.

Fontecchio played double-digit minutes off the bench for the fifth time in the last six matchups Friday, but he was unable to generate much production despite a relatively efficient showing from the floor. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game.