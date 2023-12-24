Fontecchio will come off the bench for Saturday's game against Toronto.
Lauri Markkanen is back after missing Thursday's game against the Pistons with a hamstring issue. Fontecchio is still expected to play a significant role with the second unit. He's playing well so far this season, as he's shooting 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.
