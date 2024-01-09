Fontecchio contributed five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 132-116 win over the Bucks.

Fontecchio's continues to start and log his normal workload, but he finds himself in a 4-for-16 mini-slump from beyond the arc over Utah's last three games. The Italian has blossomed into a relevant two-way contributor in his second season with the Jazz, however, making him a slight bounce-back candidate moving forward. Across 20 games as a starter this season, Fontecchio is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists while hitting 36.7 percent of his threes.