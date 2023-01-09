Fontecchio isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Fontecchio was sidelined for the team's previous contest due to an illness, but it appears he's moved past the aliment and will suit up Tuesday. However, he's not expected to be part of Utah's rotation, as he hasn't played in an NBA contest since Dec. 26.
