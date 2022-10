Fontecchio (COVID-19 protocols) is out Saturday against the Grizzlies.

As expected, Fontecchio will need more time to exit protocols. Mike Conley (rest), Rudy Gay (COVID-19 protocols) and Walker Kessler (illness) are also shelved. We could see back-end roster players like Ochai Agbaji, Leandro Bolmaro, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Udoka Azubuike get more minutes.