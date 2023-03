Fontecchio won't play Monday against the Suns due to left turf toe, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Fontecchio has drawn back-to-back starts with Lauri Markkanen (hand) sidelined, but he appears to have picked up an injury and will take a seat Monday. It's unclear how serious the issue is, but Fontecchio's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in San Antonio.