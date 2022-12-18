Fontecchio (ankle) finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes in Saturday's 123-97 loss to the Bucks.

Fontecchio recaptured a spot in head coach Will Hardy's rotation after missing the previous four games with a left ankle sprain. Before picking up the injury, Fontecchio had averaged 17.7 minutes per game over his first three appearances of December, but he could get squeezed out of a bit of playing time if Collin Sexton (hamstring) returns to the second unit at some point during the Jazz's upcoming three-game week.