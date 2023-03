Fontecchio had four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one assist across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 128-117 win over San Antonio.

Fontecchio returned to the starting lineup after missing last game (toe) and because Lauri Markkanen (hand) sat out. He ended up playing just under 17 minutes and contributed very little Wednesday night. Other than a couple standout performances during the month of March, the rookie out of Italy garners little fantasy value right now.