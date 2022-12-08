Fontecchio accumulated 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 win over the Warriors.

Fontecchio capped the career-best night with the decisive play of the game, as he took a feed from Malik Beasley on a fast break and jammed home a game-winning dunk with 1.4 seconds remaining. Both teams were short-handed, and Fontecchio received extra run in light of Lauri Markkanen's (illness) absence. Despite the promising game, Fontecchio is buried in the depth chart and will have limited opportunities if Markkanen's absence proves to be short-lived.