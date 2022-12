Fontecchio is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain.

Fontecchio is questionable following a season-high 18 points in Utah's last contest including the game-winning dunk. He enjoyed extra minutes opened up by Lauri Markkanen's (illness) and would likely continue to benefit if he were to miss again. However, if Fontecchio sits Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would see larger workloads.