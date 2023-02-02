Fontecchio (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Fontecchio was unavailable Wednesday against Toronto due to left foot soreness, and his status for Friday's game is up in the air. His status shouldn't significantly impact Utah's rotation.
