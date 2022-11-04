Fontecchio (conditioning) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Lakers, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

It had been previously reported that Fontecchio would not travel with the team on their three-game road trip following a bout with COVID-19, however his questionable status indicates that he could be available Friday in Los Angeles. Fontecchio has recovered from his illness and cleared protocols, but seems to still be working his way into game shape.