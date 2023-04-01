Fontecchio logged 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 122-114 loss to the Celtics.
Fontecchio's scoring is wildly unreliable, but this was a fine performance from the 27-year-old rookie. He's started five of his past six appearances, averaging 10.7 points on 37/33/100 shooting, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Fontecchio is seeing extra time on the floor due to absences from Lauri Markkanen (hand) and Rudy Gay (back).
